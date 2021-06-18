Solomon, James Joseph

age 92, died peacefully on June 15, 2021 at Presbyterian Manor in Rolla, MO. He was the husband of Carolyn Harper Solomon, also of Rolla, with whom he shared 57 years of marriage. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn, his parents, his sister, Claire, and brother, Russell.

Jim was born in 1928 to Russell and Katherine Solomon in Webster Groves, MO. He studied trumpet under the music director Hans Lempke and played throughout his life, both professionally and for fun. After obtaining undergraduate and graduate degrees at St. Louis University, he served in the US Navy and began his career in packaging engineering with Anheuser-Busch in St. Louis. At Joseph Schlitz Brewing Company and the Aluminum Company of America (ALCOA) his "easy open" pop top inventions changed the experience of beer drinking forever. He also worked on the Michelob design team and pioneered safety enclosures of bottled water to help insure the success of infant formulas in developing countries.

Jim and his wife Carolyn were lifelong civil rights advocates and active in the NAACP. A member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Rolla Lion's Club, Missouri Master Gardeners, Central States Archeological Society, Model T Ford Club International, and The National Association of Watch & Clock Collectors, he served on the boards of Miller School and Presbyterian Manor. He was at his happiest giving away homegrown organic tomatoes, playing music with his family and bidding at country auctions.

James is survived by four children, daughters Lynn (Dan) Peterson and Laura (Jack) Russell, and twin sons Bill (Wendy) and Bo (Julie), six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the NAACP, 4805 Mt. Hope Drive, Baltimore, MD 21215.

Services: A Celebration of Life will be held in Jim's honor this fall. For information, contact [email protected]. The family wishes to express gratitude to the kind and devoted caregivers and staff of Presbyterian Manor.