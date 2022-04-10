Spray, James E.

On Monday, April 4, 2022. Loving husband and best friend of Ruth Spray (nee Huemmler); loving father of Connie (Jeff) Brake, Jennifer (Rich) Reiner, Karen (Greg) Giedeman, Mary (Matt) Mehawich and Liz (Eric) Durboraw; loving grandfather of Jeremy (Lexi) Brake, Erica Brake, Jacob Reiner, Sam, Kate and Natalie Giedeman, Abigail and Michael Durboraw; dear brother of Mike (Marian) Spray and the late Patricia (Ewald) Saeuberlich; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

James retired from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch after 43 years of service.

Services: A Memorial visitation will be held at Mary, Mother of the Church (Kerth Rd.) on Tuesday, April 12, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. Private interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Vincent de Paul Society appreciated. A KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY service.