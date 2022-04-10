Menu
James E. Spray
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Spray, James E.

On Monday, April 4, 2022. Loving husband and best friend of Ruth Spray (nee Huemmler); loving father of Connie (Jeff) Brake, Jennifer (Rich) Reiner, Karen (Greg) Giedeman, Mary (Matt) Mehawich and Liz (Eric) Durboraw; loving grandfather of Jeremy (Lexi) Brake, Erica Brake, Jacob Reiner, Sam, Kate and Natalie Giedeman, Abigail and Michael Durboraw; dear brother of Mike (Marian) Spray and the late Patricia (Ewald) Saeuberlich; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

James retired from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch after 43 years of service.

Services: A Memorial visitation will be held at Mary, Mother of the Church (Kerth Rd.) on Tuesday, April 12, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. Private interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Vincent de Paul Society appreciated. A KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY service.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
