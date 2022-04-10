Strughold, James Edward

age 80, entered into eternal rest on April 8, 2022. James was born in St. Louis, Mo to Herman and Iva Strughold. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother; Billy Joe Strughold.

James is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years Joyce Ann Strughold. Loving Father of Suzanne (John) Huffman and Michelle (Scott) Fischer; dearest grandfather of Justin (Tammy) Behlmann, Joshua Behlmann, Jennifer (Robert) Bauer, Jamie Soto, Brandon (Nichole) Huffman, Matthew Huffman, Jacob Fischer, Callie Fischer and Cheyenne (Mooie) Radaslic; dear great-grandfather of Lukas, Jackson, Christian, Isabella, Heleyna, Gemma, Cruz, Jamisen, Dawson, Ceraphina, Grayson, Jack, Mason, Mackenzie, Addisyn, Caroline, Evan, Madalynn, Dean and Evelynn. Our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

James was all about family and God. In the face of adversity he would pray. He loved traveling; especially with the grandchildren on educational vacations, exposing them to what was going on in the world around them. Sturgis and Mackinac Island were especially memorable trips. James worked as a teacher and a Principal for 32 years and was a 25 year member of the Masons Lodge-Jennings Chapter. James also belonged to the Moolah Shrine and was a Past Worshipful Master.

The family would like to recognize with special appreciation; Angela Marshall of ACM Care, the staff of St. Louis Hills Assisted Living and Memory Care as well as Heartland Hospice for their loving and caring support.

Services: Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12th at Hutchens Mortuary, Florissant. Funeral Service will take place at 12 noon on Wednesday, April 13th, also at Hutchens. Interment at New Bethlehem Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Childrens Hospital or the Humane Society of Missouri.