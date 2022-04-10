Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Edward Strughold
FUNERAL HOME
Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO

Strughold, James Edward

age 80, entered into eternal rest on April 8, 2022. James was born in St. Louis, Mo to Herman and Iva Strughold. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother; Billy Joe Strughold.

James is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years Joyce Ann Strughold. Loving Father of Suzanne (John) Huffman and Michelle (Scott) Fischer; dearest grandfather of Justin (Tammy) Behlmann, Joshua Behlmann, Jennifer (Robert) Bauer, Jamie Soto, Brandon (Nichole) Huffman, Matthew Huffman, Jacob Fischer, Callie Fischer and Cheyenne (Mooie) Radaslic; dear great-grandfather of Lukas, Jackson, Christian, Isabella, Heleyna, Gemma, Cruz, Jamisen, Dawson, Ceraphina, Grayson, Jack, Mason, Mackenzie, Addisyn, Caroline, Evan, Madalynn, Dean and Evelynn. Our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

James was all about family and God. In the face of adversity he would pray. He loved traveling; especially with the grandchildren on educational vacations, exposing them to what was going on in the world around them. Sturgis and Mackinac Island were especially memorable trips. James worked as a teacher and a Principal for 32 years and was a 25 year member of the Masons Lodge-Jennings Chapter. James also belonged to the Moolah Shrine and was a Past Worshipful Master.

The family would like to recognize with special appreciation; Angela Marshall of ACM Care, the staff of St. Louis Hills Assisted Living and Memory Care as well as Heartland Hospice for their loving and caring support.

Services: Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12th at Hutchens Mortuary, Florissant. Funeral Service will take place at 12 noon on Wednesday, April 13th, also at Hutchens. Interment at New Bethlehem Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Childrens Hospital or the Humane Society of Missouri.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.