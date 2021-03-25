Theirl, James Raymond

James Raymond Theirl passed away at home in St. Louis, Missouri on March 22, 2021. James, 'Jim', was born in 1928 in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. He was the beloved husband of Bernadine Anne Theirl (Johnson) who preceded him in death in 2008.

Jim was cherished by his seven children: Jill (Tom) Saunders of St. Louis, Missouri; William Theirl of Spokane, Washington, John Theirl of Dallas, Texas, Susan Theirl (David Hann) of Corvallis, Oregon, Kathy Sallis of St. Louis, Missouri, David (Crystal) Theirl of Athol, Idaho, and Mary (Mark McDonald) Rodas of Lake Arrowhead, California. Jim loved to travel around the country to visit with each of them and their families, including sixteen grandchildren: Jennifer, Chrissy, Molly, Casey, Emily, Kristopher, Brooke, Jeremy, Carl, Samantha, Matthew, Shannon, Lindsay, James, Rachael, and Joey. Jim also enjoyed his eight great-grandchildren.

Jim served in the US Army for two years before marrying Anne, the love of his life, and attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Throughout his career as an electrical engineer, Jim was devoted to his family. He always had the interest and energy to spend time with his kids, creating great memories along the way. Because of his intelligence and range of interests, after retirement from GE, Jim worked as a realtor, teacher, and water resource engineer. He also took flying lessons and regularly volunteered in the community. Jim will be greatly missed. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a commemorative gift to the Missouri Botanical Garden (support.missouribotanicalgarden.org).

Services: Private family memorial