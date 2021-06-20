Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James D. "Jim" Truesdale

Truesdale, James "Jim" D.

Born June 25, 1928, in Bunker Hill, Illinois, and died June 7, 2021, in St. Louis, Missouri. Heaven has gained a kind soul with a gentle and loving spirit.

James was the much-loved husband of the late Alene (Elsner); cherished father of James "Jay" (Carol), Jean, and Andrew (Shelley); proud papa of Angela (fiance Chris Ownbey); dear brother of Phil (Judy) and the late Patricia Morgan; and beloved uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

James attained the rank of sergeant in the Army and was a base heavyweight boxing champ. He graduated from Parks College in 1952 with a bachelor's degree in aeronautical engineering and went on to work at McDonnell Douglas (later Boeing) on the F-4 Phantom, DC-10, F-15 Eagle and F-18 Hornet. He and Alene were avid members of the MAC Sports Car Club, winning/placing in many races.

James built a custom-designed house in Ferguson and planted many trees on the property. He enjoyed boating, home computers, breeding award-winning tropical fish, fitness and nature.

Services: A private family memorial service will be held in St. Louis. Donations to a charity of your choice in James' honor would be appreciated by his family.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
James Truesdale was a gentleman. I enjoyed meeting him. My sympathies to his family.
Marie L. Crinnion
June 24, 2021
My condolences to the family on your loss. I worked with Jim in the Strength Department at McDonnell Douglas on the DC-10 and F-15 in the 60's and 70's. I was just out of school. He was a thoughtful and knowledgeable engineer. Ask a question of him and he took his time to answer, but his answer and reasoning was solid.
Malcolm Spence
Work
June 20, 2021
I work in activities at the nursing home James resided at. While James wasn´t there that long, it was a pleasure getting to know him. He was a kind man. It´s a shame the staff and I couldn´t get to know him better or know him longer but at least he is at peace. My deepest condolences to the family. May James´ memory be a blessing. May he Rest In Peace.
Gregory Adler
Friend
June 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results