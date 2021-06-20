Truesdale, James "Jim" D.

Born June 25, 1928, in Bunker Hill, Illinois, and died June 7, 2021, in St. Louis, Missouri. Heaven has gained a kind soul with a gentle and loving spirit.

James was the much-loved husband of the late Alene (Elsner); cherished father of James "Jay" (Carol), Jean, and Andrew (Shelley); proud papa of Angela (fiance Chris Ownbey); dear brother of Phil (Judy) and the late Patricia Morgan; and beloved uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

James attained the rank of sergeant in the Army and was a base heavyweight boxing champ. He graduated from Parks College in 1952 with a bachelor's degree in aeronautical engineering and went on to work at McDonnell Douglas (later Boeing) on the F-4 Phantom, DC-10, F-15 Eagle and F-18 Hornet. He and Alene were avid members of the MAC Sports Car Club, winning/placing in many races.

James built a custom-designed house in Ferguson and planted many trees on the property. He enjoyed boating, home computers, breeding award-winning tropical fish, fitness and nature.

Services: A private family memorial service will be held in St. Louis. Donations to a charity of your choice in James' honor would be appreciated by his family.