Cubbage, James W.

83, of St. Louis, Missouri passed away Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020. Beloved son of the late James N. Cubbage and Adele Mulligan; beloved husband of Noel Cubbage (nee Coffy) for 64 years; loving father of Kelly Coppinger (Neil), Patricia Cubbage-Mueller (Cherie), Julie Devlin, and the late Jacqueline Cubbage; dear grandfather of Sarah Schwartz, James Schwartz (Theresa Winschel), Patrick Maltagliati (Ellie), and the late Julie Schwartz; loving brother of Dennis Cubbage; our dear father-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend to many.

Jim graduated from CBC high school and Washington University. He was a true gentleman. He loved his family and his many friends.

Services: A funeral mass will celebrate his life on December 9, 2020 at St. Catherine LaBoure Catholic Church at 10:00 AM. Interment private.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association- Greater Missouri Chapter, 9370 Olive Blvd. St. Louis, MO. 63132 are appreciated.