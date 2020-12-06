Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James W. Cubbage

Cubbage, James W.

83, of St. Louis, Missouri passed away Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020. Beloved son of the late James N. Cubbage and Adele Mulligan; beloved husband of Noel Cubbage (nee Coffy) for 64 years; loving father of Kelly Coppinger (Neil), Patricia Cubbage-Mueller (Cherie), Julie Devlin, and the late Jacqueline Cubbage; dear grandfather of Sarah Schwartz, James Schwartz (Theresa Winschel), Patrick Maltagliati (Ellie), and the late Julie Schwartz; loving brother of Dennis Cubbage; our dear father-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend to many.

Jim graduated from CBC high school and Washington University. He was a true gentleman. He loved his family and his many friends.

Services: A funeral mass will celebrate his life on December 9, 2020 at St. Catherine LaBoure Catholic Church at 10:00 AM. Interment private.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association- Greater Missouri Chapter, 9370 Olive Blvd. St. Louis, MO. 63132 are appreciated.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Catherine LaBoure Catholic Church
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.