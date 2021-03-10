Walker, James H.

Sunday, March 7, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Lois Walker (nee Gunter); dear father of James Jr. (Joyce), Jerry (Carolyn), Randall (Camille) and Jeffrey (Diana) Walker; grandfather of Matthew, Michael, Jennifer, Jamie, Jodie, Crystal and Paul; dear brother of Leah (Butch) Halfpap; our dear great-grandfather of 7; uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, March 12, 9:00 a.m. until service at 11:00 a.m. Donations to the American Heart Association appreciated. Burial private at JB National Cemetery.