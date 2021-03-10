Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
James H. Walker
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Walker, James H.

Sunday, March 7, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Lois Walker (nee Gunter); dear father of James Jr. (Joyce), Jerry (Carolyn), Randall (Camille) and Jeffrey (Diana) Walker; grandfather of Matthew, Michael, Jennifer, Jamie, Jodie, Crystal and Paul; dear brother of Leah (Butch) Halfpap; our dear great-grandfather of 7; uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, March 12, 9:00 a.m. until service at 11:00 a.m. Donations to the American Heart Association appreciated. Burial private at JB National Cemetery.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Mar
12
Service
11:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. I enjoyed walking and visiting with him. Great neighbor. Will miss him.
Phyllis
March 13, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Jimmy was a very kind neighbor! We will miss him.
The Tomlinsons
March 12, 2021
We offer our prayers and condolences to our dear friends of the Walker family. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen.
The Belz Family
March 12, 2021
Be at peace, Jim.
Annette Russo Castle
March 12, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family. May he rest in peace.
Harry A Russo
March 10, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Jim was so lucky to have you taking care of him. He is at peace.
Donna and Phil
March 10, 2021
It saddens me to see that Jim has passed away. He was a great guy and will be missed.
Steve VanderPluym
March 10, 2021
