Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James T. "Lucky" Wentz
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Wentz, James T. "Lucky"

On Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Loving son of the late Leonora Saputo; loving grandson of Jean Saputo; dearest nephew of Thomas (Cathy) and Giovanni Saputo and the late Michael Saputo. Special friend of the late Jim and Nancy from Jack Patrick's Restaurant and Bar.

James was a CID bike guide with Downtown Partnership for many years and enjoyed cycling in his off time. He was a huge St. Louis Blues fan, and he graduated from Thomas Aquinas High School.

Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel (5255 Lemay Ferry) on Tuesday, December 21 at 1 p.m. Interment Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Dec
21
Funeral
1:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.