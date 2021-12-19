Wentz, James T. "Lucky"

On Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Loving son of the late Leonora Saputo; loving grandson of Jean Saputo; dearest nephew of Thomas (Cathy) and Giovanni Saputo and the late Michael Saputo. Special friend of the late Jim and Nancy from Jack Patrick's Restaurant and Bar.

James was a CID bike guide with Downtown Partnership for many years and enjoyed cycling in his off time. He was a huge St. Louis Blues fan, and he graduated from Thomas Aquinas High School.

Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel (5255 Lemay Ferry) on Tuesday, December 21 at 1 p.m. Interment Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m