Matthews, James Wesley

1936 - 2020. Jim Matthews, of Old Monroe, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Jim was born August 16, 1936 in Salem, MO and was raised in St. Louis, MO. He graduated from Fairview High School in 1954, served in the Army in the Korean War from 1955-1957 and married his wife, Pat, in 1963.

He was preceded in death by his father George "Leo" Matthews, mother Sarah Matthews, brother George Matthews, and aunt Pearl Parker.

Jim is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Pat, daughters, Cindy Matthews, and Shannon (Ben) Wischmeyer, granddaughter, Hayley Gantner (Justin Freed), sister and sisters-in-law, Carol Saabye, Susan (Dave) Westhoff, Colleen (Mike) Hally, Maureen Shafer (Alan Barr), and brother-in-law to Jack Fruehwirth. He was a loving uncle, cousin, and friend.

Jim was a retired St. Louis City Detective Sergeant for the police department and a retired St. Ann Building Inspector. Jim loved life and would give the shirt off his back for anyone in need. He loved singing any song that came to mind, making people laugh, his dogs, and his family. He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him.

Services: Funeral service for James "Jim", will be 12:00 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., St. Charles, MO 63304. Burial will follow in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. hutchensfuneralhomes.com

Memorial donations are appreciated to the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight in memory of Jim.