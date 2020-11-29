Horton, James Y.

Passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Beloved husband of 61 years to Grace Horton (nee Bodine); loving father of James (Lisa Linnen) Horton Jr. of Dallas, Tx., Laurel (Diana Gervais) Horton of Seattle, Wa., and Jonathan (Darrell Paul) Horton of Seattle, WA.; dear brother of John, Kay, Cindy and the late Joe and Joy; dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend.

Services: Private services to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Louis Area Food Bank. A Kutis Affton Service.