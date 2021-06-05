Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jamie Kenneth Secrest

Secrest, Jamie Kenneth

Beloved husband of Jeanne Secrest (Vogler); loving father of Kylie and Landon Secrest; Precious son to Patricia (Bartke) Secrest, preceded in death by father Peter Secrest. Nephew to Kenneth (Luann) Bartke, Carolyn Danieli, Michael (Iris) Bartke, Marilyn Gleason, Nancy (Kevin) Murray, Mary (Gary) Utterback, Mary Miche; Favorite cousin to Jessie & Adam Bartke, Jason Danieli, Erica Cole, Ryan, Stephanie, & Brandon Bartke, Erin, Brian, Keith, Scott, & Mark Murray, Kimberly Douglas & Michael Douglas, Djinni Fields, Dawni Secrest, and Nate Secrest. Jamie is preceded in death by grandparents Charles and Ann Bartke, John Secrest and Barbara Secrest; Uncles Johnny Secrest, Andrew Secrest, and Ellsworth Secrest; Aunt Barb Secrest.

He transitioned peacefully on the evening of May 30th, 2021, surrounded by his family and close friends. Jamie's early years were spent in Mystic, Connecticut, then his family relocated to St. Louis and called Creve Coeur home. Jamie developed unbreakable relationships with his cousins and childhood friends.

In 2002, Jamie started a relationship with wife Jeanne Vogler, together they had two children Kylie and Landon. Jamie shared his love of golf with his children.

Jamie was a loyal friend to many, and be remembered for putting family first while being consistently positive no matter the situation. These qualities along with his quick wit and sense of humor helped his support system navigate the challenges of ALS.

Services: Interment will be private at Bellerive Gardens cemetery. Celebration of life will be June 10th from 5:00 pm to 7:30pm at West Springs Church at 501 Big Bend Road. Please come in sports, vacation wear, or golf attire if desired. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Lyle Rakers Charitable Foundation: http://www.Lylerakers.com or The Suke Strong Foundation at http://www.sukestrong.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
West Springs Church
501 Big Bend Road, MO
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Pat, our hearts go out to you and Jamie´s family. He was one of Brian´s first friends (and only red headed friend) at Bellerive school. We remember many good times with Jamie and you. May his memory be a blessing.
Merle and Marty Oberman
Friend
June 9, 2021
Deven Dagen
June 9, 2021
My heart hurts for you Jeannie and the kids. My prayers and thoughts are with you. May Jamie Rest In Peace in God´s arms.
Joanne Pierro
June 7, 2021
Pat, this is Ryan Dulaney´s mom - although my last name is now Lowy. I was sooo saddened to hear about Jamie´s passing. I have fond memories of us in the hockey stands. Who was always with you? In addition - my grandson Brody Spence was in your Landon´s same kindergarten class!! Cyber hugs to you. Thinking about you! So so so sorry!
Susie Dulaney Lowy
Friend
June 6, 2021
Dear Jeannie, May God continue to keep you strong during this difficult journey! I will always remember Jamie and you as an extremely positive and loving couple, who celebrated each day you had together! Lot of love
Jisna Paul
Work
June 5, 2021
Jeannie... my thoughts and prayers are with you and your precious kiddos... stay strong my friend!
Beth Hillestad
Work
June 5, 2021
You and the kids are in my thoughts and prayers daily Jeanne. Your strength through Jamie´s illness has been admirable. Love you girl.
Jessica Tocco
June 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results