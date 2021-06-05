Secrest, Jamie Kenneth

Beloved husband of Jeanne Secrest (Vogler); loving father of Kylie and Landon Secrest; Precious son to Patricia (Bartke) Secrest, preceded in death by father Peter Secrest. Nephew to Kenneth (Luann) Bartke, Carolyn Danieli, Michael (Iris) Bartke, Marilyn Gleason, Nancy (Kevin) Murray, Mary (Gary) Utterback, Mary Miche; Favorite cousin to Jessie & Adam Bartke, Jason Danieli, Erica Cole, Ryan, Stephanie, & Brandon Bartke, Erin, Brian, Keith, Scott, & Mark Murray, Kimberly Douglas & Michael Douglas, Djinni Fields, Dawni Secrest, and Nate Secrest. Jamie is preceded in death by grandparents Charles and Ann Bartke, John Secrest and Barbara Secrest; Uncles Johnny Secrest, Andrew Secrest, and Ellsworth Secrest; Aunt Barb Secrest.

He transitioned peacefully on the evening of May 30th, 2021, surrounded by his family and close friends. Jamie's early years were spent in Mystic, Connecticut, then his family relocated to St. Louis and called Creve Coeur home. Jamie developed unbreakable relationships with his cousins and childhood friends.

In 2002, Jamie started a relationship with wife Jeanne Vogler, together they had two children Kylie and Landon. Jamie shared his love of golf with his children.

Jamie was a loyal friend to many, and be remembered for putting family first while being consistently positive no matter the situation. These qualities along with his quick wit and sense of humor helped his support system navigate the challenges of ALS.

Services: Interment will be private at Bellerive Gardens cemetery. Celebration of life will be June 10th from 5:00 pm to 7:30pm at West Springs Church at 501 Big Bend Road. Please come in sports, vacation wear, or golf attire if desired. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Lyle Rakers Charitable Foundation: http://www.Lylerakers.com or The Suke Strong Foundation at http://www.sukestrong.com