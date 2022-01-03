Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jane H. Barton
FUNERAL HOME
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St
Farmington, MO

Barton, Jane H.

(nee Amrhein) passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 31, 2021 in Farmington, Missouri. Born on May 25, 1938 in St. Louis, MO to Henry J and Helen (nee Hill) Amrhein. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Donald Barton of Farmington; her daughter Laura (Michael) Ruest of Ballwin MO; her son Craig (Mary) Barton of Columbia Maryland and two grandchildren; Jeremy and Erica.

Services: Visitation will be held at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, January 4 from 5-7 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Farmington Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, January 5 at 11:30 a.m.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cozean Memorial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So very sorry for your loss. Jane was always a ray of sunshine in and out of the classroom. Really enjoyed teaching with her. May she rest in perfect peace.
Ruth Ann Kollmeyer
Friend
January 4, 2022
Don and family, sorry to read of Janes passing. Sorry I can,t come, I,m 87and have a had a bad year. Not driving.you,re in my thoughts and prayers.
Grace brandmeyer
Family
January 3, 2022
Don, please know my thoughts and prayers are of you and your family.
Dennis Rogers
Friend
January 3, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results