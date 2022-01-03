Barton, Jane H.

(nee Amrhein) passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 31, 2021 in Farmington, Missouri. Born on May 25, 1938 in St. Louis, MO to Henry J and Helen (nee Hill) Amrhein. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Donald Barton of Farmington; her daughter Laura (Michael) Ruest of Ballwin MO; her son Craig (Mary) Barton of Columbia Maryland and two grandchildren; Jeremy and Erica.

Services: Visitation will be held at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, January 4 from 5-7 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Farmington Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, January 5 at 11:30 a.m.