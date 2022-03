Michael Greene, Jane Condon was my fifth grade teacher at Froebel school St. Louis Missouri, as a teacher I always thought she was tough but fair, as a kid we think that way, but visited her later after I got out of school completely and realize she was a real sweetheart. She told me that she had to be tough on the kids call she felt that those were our incorrigible years and she was doing everything she could to help us along. She said that we were more behaved than any of the kids she had after that. Anyone that was a student of hers has it it is a great loss lots of love, tell mom I said hi

Michael Greene January 4, 2022