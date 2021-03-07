Dunning, Jane Edwards

89, of Sunset Hills MO, peacefully passed away on February 26, 2021.

Jane was born and raised in Mexico, MO, daughter of the late Moss Edwards and Margaret Edwards Worrell. She also was preceded in death by her stepfather, Orlando Worrell.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Ernest A. Dunning and their children, James (Cynthia) Dunning and Martha (Todd) Aschbacher.

Jane was the proud grandmother of Amy (Bobby) Albertson, Timothy (Erica) Dunning, Andrew (Ali) Dunning, Maggie Aschbacher, and John Aschbacher, and the great-grandmother of Michael, Emma, Jack and Will Albertson, Madison, Mollie, Mila and Mason Dunning, and Brooklyn Dunning.

After graduating from the University of Missouri (Columbia), Jane was a teacher and member of Pi Lambda Theta, an education honorary sorority. A long-time resident of Kirkwood, MO, she was active for over 50 years at the First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood, a 20-year volunteer at Mercy Hospital, and a 71-year charter member of PEO Chapter IN. Jane was a master at needlepointing. She read the box scores daily and loved watching Cardinal baseball and Mizzou football games. She was so loved and will be missed.

The family would like to thank Jane's caregivers at the Friendship Village South Care Center.

Services: Due to COVID restrictions, a private family service will be held March 13, 2021 at 10:30 AM. The memorial service will be streamed via the following link: http://Kirkwoodpres.org. For more details, please go to stlouiscremation.com.

For those wishing to make a contribution, memorials may be sent to the First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood, 100 East Adams, Kirkwood, MO 63122.