Jensen, Jane Durbin

Jane Durbin Jensen, a lifelong resident of Kirkwood, MO passed peacefully on 10/25/2020 at the age of 84 due to COVID-19 complications. She was preceded in death by her husband William Ayers Jensen. She is survived by her four daughters, Susan Carpentier (Jeff), Dr. Molly Jensen (Alan Ostner), Alice Jensen (Jason Krena), and Dr. Sarah Jensen, as well as 6 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Services: Due to COVID-19 there will be no service at this time.