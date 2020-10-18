Eiseman, Jane Arenberg

May 15, 1931 - October 12, 2020. Jane A. Eiseman died surrounded by her loved ones after a brief illness in St. Louis, Missouri. Jane was born in Chicago, Illinois to Albert Lee Arenberg and Claire Strauss Arenberg. Jane grew up in Highland Park, Illinois and attended and graduated from Highland Park High School. She attended Denison University in Granville, Ohio and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English in 1953.

Jane was working in public relations at Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago when she met the charming David Eiseman III of St. Louis, Missouri. They married in February 1957 and together raised three children, David IV, Deborah Ann and Richard Lee in St. Louis. Jane was an excellent homemaker, a community volunteer and the center of her family. Over many years Jane was committed to her volunteer work for numerous organizations including John Burroughs School, where she served on the Board of Trustees, United Way, and The Scholarship Foundation of St. Louis. Jane loved to travel, and enjoyed journeys to China, Africa, and Europe along with many family trips to beaches in South Carolina, Jamaica, Hawaii, California and Alabama. To the delight of her friends and family, Jane loved to cook and to entertain. Her recipes are legendary, especially her carrot cake. Jane was athletic and active her entire life, and particularly enjoyed many decades of tennis, platform tennis and golf. Ask anyone, Jane was authentic, feisty and never shied away from a good debate. She was informed, an avid lifelong reader and an engaged citizen. She was the most technologically adept 89-year-old her family has even known. She will be missed dearly for her patience, generosity, good humor and her unwavering support for her family.

Jane was predeceased by her loving husband David III in 1985. She was also predeceased by her brother Henry X Arenberg of Highland Park, Illinois, and sister Ann Arenberg Gips of Princeton, New Jersey. She took great pride in her children and grandchildren and is survived by her children David IV (wife Claudia) Eiseman of Kentfield, California, Richard Lee (wife Patricia) Eiseman of St. Louis, Missouri and Deborah Ann (cat Etta) Eiseman of Santa Fe, New Mexico. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren Samuel Eiseman of Palo Alto, California, Katherine Eiseman of New York, New York; Caroline Eiseman, Thatcher Eiseman and Carter Eiseman of St. Louis, Missouri; and Nicholas Eiseman and Lindsay Eiseman of Kentfield, California.

Services: A private funeral service was held at New Mt. Sinai in St. Louis. Donations may be made in her memory to The Scholarship Foundation of St. Louis, 6825 Clayton Avenue, Suite 100, St. Louis, MO 63139. Sfstl.org

