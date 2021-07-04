Menu
Jane Messner
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Messner, Jane

(nee Richardson), passed away, Thursday, July 1, 2021.

Beloved wife of Bill Messner; loving mother of Molly (Steve) Ameis, Mandy (Chris) Holmdahl and Tim (Camille) Messner; grandmother of Alex Voss, Dylan and Samantha Ameis; Luke, Carter, Cooper Holmdahl; Danielle

Messner; sister of John Richardson; aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Rd. at Holloway, Wednesday, July 7, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. PRIVATE graveside service at Bellefontaine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The American Melanoma Foundation. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at

Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road , Ballwin, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My very dear Juanita

From all Majestic Members,we are just missing you.

Bill your lost is our lost too , you are part of Majestic memories and fun.

We don t have enough words to explain our pain and sadness.

BILL make sure you re will be strong and safe .

A Huge hug from all Majestic Members
Jose Maria Gutiérrez
Friend
July 10, 2021
I remember seeing Jane's smiling face every year at recital. She rocked the ticket booth and could handle anything that came her way. Praying for Molly, Mandy, and their families during this heartbreaking time.
Michele Mitchell
Friend
July 7, 2021
Tim, Camille and Danielle.....we are so very sorry for your grave loss. I didn't have the chance to meet your Mom, Tim, but she sounded like an amazing woman. May she rest in eternal peace. Love, Julie, Scott and Lucy
Julie Cali
Friend
July 7, 2021
Molly and family, our thoughts and prayers are with you all. She was such a beautiful and loving woman. I know that God has a new angel. May her loving memories live on forever in each and every one of you.
Catherine Hoffman
Friend
July 7, 2021
Dear Bill and Family,
May Jane's infectious laugh and zest for life always live on in your hearts. Our thoughts are with you during this time of tremendous loss.
With love, Anne & Santee Nixon
Anne & Santee Nixon
Neighbor
July 6, 2021
Angela Rizzo
July 5, 2021
Bill sorry to hear about Jane. Our sympathy to your family.
Reggie & Peggy Jun
Friend
July 5, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Angela Rizzo
July 4, 2021
My deepest and sincere sympathy to your family. I will keep you in my thoughts and prayers.
Pam Hartig
Friend
July 4, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. We are praying for peace in such a difficult time. We love you all!
The Verdias
Family
July 3, 2021
My deepest sympathy on the passing of your mother. She was a beautiful lady with a warm spirit. May your wonderful memories give you some comfort at this most difficult time.
Susan Swiney
Acquaintance
July 3, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with on the passing of your
Mom and Grandmother. She will be missed by all.
Meredith Henry
July 2, 2021
Sending my heartfelt sympathy to Bill and all of the family and friends. Jane will be missed so much by all of us, but we should celebrate her life well lived. The love of family and so many friends will give you strength for this difficult time. Find comfort in the joyful memories you have of her wonderful life.

Sincerely, Ken Osborne
Ken OSBORNE
Friend
July 2, 2021
You and your family are in our hearts. Wishing you comfort and strength during this difficult time. We’re grateful for the opportunity to have known such an amazing, kind, and joyful person in your mom. Love you all.
- The Henry Family. Roy, Erin, Tyler, and Mason.
Erin Henry
Friend
July 2, 2021
