Messner, Jane
(nee Richardson), passed away, Thursday, July 1, 2021.
Beloved wife of Bill Messner; loving mother of Molly (Steve) Ameis, Mandy (Chris) Holmdahl and Tim (Camille) Messner; grandmother of Alex Voss, Dylan and Samantha Ameis; Luke, Carter, Cooper Holmdahl; Danielle
Messner; sister of John Richardson; aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Rd. at Holloway, Wednesday, July 7, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. PRIVATE graveside service at Bellefontaine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The American Melanoma Foundation.