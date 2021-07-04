My very dear Juanita



From all Majestic Members,we are just missing you.



Bill your lost is our lost too , you are part of Majestic memories and fun.



We don t have enough words to explain our pain and sadness.



BILL make sure you re will be strong and safe .



A Huge hug from all Majestic Members

Jose Maria Gutiérrez Friend July 10, 2021