Mueller, Jane Ann

(nee Baker) Sunday, March 14, 2021: beloved wife of forty years to Norm Mueller; dear mother of Lisa (Travis) Kladiva, Lori (Philip) Miller, and John (Lauren) Mueller; dear Grammy of Jake and Emily Kladiva, Morgan and Ben Miller, and Jack and Baby Girl Mueller; dear daughter of the late Gerry and Marge Baker; dear sister of David (Sara) Baker and Gary (Patti) Baker; dear aunt of Michael (Katie) Baker, Katy (Drew) McCart, Caroline (Austin) Macfarlane, and the late Cameron Baker; and dear friend to all.

Jane was a graduate of the University of Missouri – Columbia, Class of 1980 and Kirkwood High School, Class of 1976. Jane loved her weekends away with Norm at Innsbrook, sitting on a beach for hours at a time, playing poolside with her grandkids, and her frequent lunch "meetings" with her best girlfriends.

Services: Funeral services will be private. Memorials to the Cancer Center at Missouri Baptist or a local charity of your choice.