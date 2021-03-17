Menu
Jane Ann Mueller
Kirkwood High School

Mueller, Jane Ann

(nee Baker) Sunday, March 14, 2021: beloved wife of forty years to Norm Mueller; dear mother of Lisa (Travis) Kladiva, Lori (Philip) Miller, and John (Lauren) Mueller; dear Grammy of Jake and Emily Kladiva, Morgan and Ben Miller, and Jack and Baby Girl Mueller; dear daughter of the late Gerry and Marge Baker; dear sister of David (Sara) Baker and Gary (Patti) Baker; dear aunt of Michael (Katie) Baker, Katy (Drew) McCart, Caroline (Austin) Macfarlane, and the late Cameron Baker; and dear friend to all.

Jane was a graduate of the University of Missouri – Columbia, Class of 1980 and Kirkwood High School, Class of 1976. Jane loved her weekends away with Norm at Innsbrook, sitting on a beach for hours at a time, playing poolside with her grandkids, and her frequent lunch "meetings" with her best girlfriends.

Services: Funeral services will be private. Memorials to the Cancer Center at Missouri Baptist or a local charity of your choice.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am sorry to learn of Jane's death. I had no idea she was sick. I also babysat for the Baker kids in the 60s and kept in touch with the family at Innsbrook and seeing Jane at Aberdeen Heights while she cared for and visited her mother. On behalf of the Randolph family we send our love and prayers.
Margy Randolph Reim
March 21, 2021
Deepest sympathy to the Mueller family - you are in our thoughts and prayers- my daughters - Angie and Kitty Licata were friends of Lisa and Lori - again - our deepest sympathy !
Jane Alberding Schmidt
March 17, 2021
Deepest sympathy to Jane's family. I used to baby-sit the Baker kids, mid '60s. She was definitely the best behaved.
Leigh Elmore
March 17, 2021
