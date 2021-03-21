Sherman, Jane Walsh

75, of St. Louis, formerly of Holliston, MA, died March 14, 2021 following a long illness. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Eliot H. Sherman, by her son Joshua and his wife, Anastasia Tsioulcas, and their two children, Sophia and Treyvon, and by her son Aaron and his wife, Jelena Dirks. Jane was the daughter of the late Gertrude (Bourke) Walsh and the late Graham Walsh.

Before retirement, Jane worked as an editor in the publishing industry, first with Simon & Schuster, and later with Xerox College Publishing, Houghton Mifflin, and the American Management Association.

After retirement, she pursued abroad range of interests. She trained the family dog, a shih tzu named Toby, as a therapy dog and worked with patients in a number of nursing homes and with a school for troubled adolescent boys, bringing comfort and connection to the residents in both settings. She also found joy in sewing, knitting, and quilting, making many beautiful garments and decorative pieces. She was an active member in several fiber arts organizations around Boston. Known for her humor and her creative skill, she was also treasured for her talent as a friend, listener, and sharer of her knowledge as well as her love for these activities.

Contributions in Jane's memory may be made to Temple Beth Elohim (www.tbewellesley.org) in Wellesley, MA, to the Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis, or to Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, NY.

Services: A memorial service to celebrate Jane will be scheduled this fall in Massachusetts, as health concerns permit. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE