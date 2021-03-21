Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jane Walsh Sherman
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
Saint Louis, MO

Sherman, Jane Walsh

75, of St. Louis, formerly of Holliston, MA, died March 14, 2021 following a long illness. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Eliot H. Sherman, by her son Joshua and his wife, Anastasia Tsioulcas, and their two children, Sophia and Treyvon, and by her son Aaron and his wife, Jelena Dirks. Jane was the daughter of the late Gertrude (Bourke) Walsh and the late Graham Walsh.

Before retirement, Jane worked as an editor in the publishing industry, first with Simon & Schuster, and later with Xerox College Publishing, Houghton Mifflin, and the American Management Association.

After retirement, she pursued abroad range of interests. She trained the family dog, a shih tzu named Toby, as a therapy dog and worked with patients in a number of nursing homes and with a school for troubled adolescent boys, bringing comfort and connection to the residents in both settings. She also found joy in sewing, knitting, and quilting, making many beautiful garments and decorative pieces. She was an active member in several fiber arts organizations around Boston. Known for her humor and her creative skill, she was also treasured for her talent as a friend, listener, and sharer of her knowledge as well as her love for these activities.

Contributions in Jane's memory may be made to Temple Beth Elohim (www.tbewellesley.org) in Wellesley, MA, to the Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis, or to Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, NY.

Services: A memorial service to celebrate Jane will be scheduled this fall in Massachusetts, as health concerns permit. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Berger Memorial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.