Werner, Jane Elizabeth

(nee Baumstark), age 72, baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Beloved wife of Wayne L. Werner: dear mother of Tracie (Jon) Martin, Scott (Stacia) Werner, and Chris (Jen) Werner; loving grandmother of Taylor, Jake and Claire Martin, Cody Werner, and Elea, Colton, Evie, and Emma Werner; dear sister of Joann (Bill) Rima, Mike (Melody) Baumstark, Joyce Linderer, Janet Manley and Jeanie (Dave) McFarland. Jane was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Eileen (nee Ploeger) Baumstark, and a brother Albert "Joey" Baumstark.

Services: Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home - Eureka, 108 N. Central Ave., Eureka, Sunday 4-8 p.m. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, Monday, 11:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness or The Backstoppers. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.