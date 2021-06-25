Menu
Jane Elizabeth Werner
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home - Eureka
108 North Central Avenue at 1st Street
Eureka, MO

Werner, Jane Elizabeth

(nee Baumstark), age 72, baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Beloved wife of Wayne L. Werner: dear mother of Tracie (Jon) Martin, Scott (Stacia) Werner, and Chris (Jen) Werner; loving grandmother of Taylor, Jake and Claire Martin, Cody Werner, and Elea, Colton, Evie, and Emma Werner; dear sister of Joann (Bill) Rima, Mike (Melody) Baumstark, Joyce Linderer, Janet Manley and Jeanie (Dave) McFarland. Jane was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Eileen (nee Ploeger) Baumstark, and a brother Albert "Joey" Baumstark.

Services: Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home - Eureka, 108 N. Central Ave., Eureka, Sunday 4-8 p.m. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, Monday, 11:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness or The Backstoppers. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Schrader Funeral Home - Eureka
108 North Central Avenue at 1st Street , Eureka, MO
Jun
28
Interment
11:15a.m.
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home - Eureka
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I met Jane at Rush University Medical Center when she came with her team to audit our records. She was highly knowledgeable and always willing to share her expertise with me and our other auditors . I had the opportunity to work with her for fourteen plus years and she was always personable, friendly, funny and genuinely cared about everyone she worked with. I and the rest of our work family will truly miss her. I will make a donation to the Ovarian Cancer Fund on her behalf in lieu of flowers. I pray you are comforted and forever keep your memories of her in your hearts.
Brenda Singleton
Friend
July 16, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
I literally just found out about Jane's passing today. I'm so sorry she will be greatly missed.
Linda Anguish and Gary Anguish (Pederson)
July 13, 2021
Dear Wayne,
We have very fond and loving memories of our dear friend and colleague. Jane, she will forever be our Sunshine.

With Love and Heartfelt Condolences to you and your family,

Melissa Myrick & BayCare HIM Team
Melissa Myrick
Friend
June 27, 2021
Sharon and I are deeply saddened by your loss. Prayers for you and yours.
Cliff Pope
Friend
June 27, 2021
So encouraged by you in our struggles with Ca. Loved every min spending with Jane while infusing the first go around over five years ago. Enjoyed seeing Wayne and talking with Jane each week then and once again blessed by seeing her April 2021 while coming in for a check-up. May God comfort the Werner family. E-mails were great.
Nancy Varley
Friend
June 27, 2021
Wayne, so sorry for your loss
Ret Chief of Police
David Brown
Coworker
June 26, 2021
Dear Wayne, your family and all the Baumstark siblings, Howard and I are so sorry for your loss of Jane. She was a wonderful person who will be missed but never forgotten. Cherish all your great memories you shared with her
Beverly Drennen
Friend
June 26, 2021
Our dear friend and colleague will be missed by all of her co-workers, clients, and many friends. She was loved for her professional talents, humor, cheery smile, tenacity, and her caring personality. Finding all of those traits in a single person is rare -- as was Jane. For someone who brought so much happiness to others, it's not fair how illness treated her these last few months. But Jane continued to fight a great battle. Her optimism was infectious. We'll miss you Jane. Rest in peace. Wishing Jane's family many fond memories.
Rose and Ray Dunn
Friend
June 25, 2021
So sorry for the family's and world's loss of her bright light. I worked with Jane for several years and learned a lot from her. I know she fought the good fight and she is now with her parents again. Many prayers.
Janice Noller
Coworker
June 25, 2021
So sorry for your loss. You and your family are in my prayers
Kathy Chappell
Friend
June 25, 2021
Capt Werner and family.
I am sorry for your loss. God's doesn't make a mistake. My prayers are with you and the family.
Stephanie #157
Stephanie Newton
Coworker
June 25, 2021
Sorry I cannot b there, sending my love to u dear cousin Wayne & your family. U were all so blessed to have such a sweet wife, mother & grandmother!!
Joyce Carron
June 24, 2021
