Shelton, Janet E.

64, passed away 11/4. Mother of Carleen Shelton & Darryl Smith; grandmother of Imani (Torey) Shelton Thompson; daughter of Vera & the late Grover Shelton. She was preceded in death by her brother, Alan Gary Shelton. Memorials to the charity of your choice. Services: Visit. 11/14, from 10am until time of service at 12pm. Both at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Homes (7027 Gravois Ave.). Interment New St. Marcus Cem.