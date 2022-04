Johnston, Janet Luyties Moser

Passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. Beloved wife of the late H. Ivis Johnston; dearest mother of Christy McKee (Jim) and Kim Mester (Mike); dear grandmother of Mac McKee (Annie) and the late Lucy McKee; dear great-grandmother of Mathilda McKee.

Services: A private interment service will be held at Bellefontaine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Elephant Sanctuary, 27 East Main St., Hohenwald, TN 38462.

