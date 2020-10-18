Lane, Janet K.

died on October 12, 2020. She was born on October 13, 1934 to Robert Finley Knight and Virginia McConkey Knight. Janet was preceded in death by her husband Daniel K. Lane, MD and was the dear devoted mother and grandmother to Daniel K. Lane, Jr. (Peggy) and their children Kerns, Ted (Audrey), Clare and Patrick. Also, Connie (Jenny), Robert S. Lane and his children Courtney and Katie. And Sarah L. Hurth and her children Finley Turnbow (Mitch), Charlie and Davis. Great grandmother to Kennedy Turnbow, Harrison Turnbow and Madeleine Lane.

Janet is survived by her sister Barbara K. Clark of Arizona and sisters-in-law Barbara J. Stephens, Patricia W. Lane and Judy T. Lane and many nieces and nephews. She has donated her body to Washington University School of Medicine for the improvement and health of all mankind.

A graduate of Clayton High School, Janet attended Hollins College where she joined their Abroad Program and earned a Certificat des Etudes Francaises from Le Sorbonne in Paris. Upon returning to St. Louis she married Daniel K. Lane who was a medical student and later they spent three years in Ann Arbor, Michigan while her husband completed his residency. They moved back to St. Louis where Janet worked as a Travel Consultant at Sante Travel Agency for 35 years. She later volunteered at Ladue Chapel Vacation Bible School and tutored children with the Oasis program at local grade schools. She was also a volunteer at St. Luke's Hospital and was a Life Member of the Auxiliary.

In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be sent to The Back- stoppers, Inc., P.O. Box 795168, St Louis, MO 63179, or St. Luke's Hospital, 232 W. Woods Mill Road, Chesterfield, MO 63017, Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church, 9450 Clayton Road, St. Louis, MO 63124 or a charity of one's choice.

