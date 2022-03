Dear Dan and kids I am so sorry for your loss. Janet was a special special loving woman. The mass was beautiful and Darren´s eulogy was precious. Your family is beautiful and I am praying for strength and peace for all of you. John passed away in April so I empathize with your grief. God bless you and keep you in His care. MARGIE Diethelm

