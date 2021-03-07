Schuler, Janet Ann

(nee Holtgrewe), passed away, Saturday, February 27, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Carl Schuler. Loving mother of Christopher (Kelly) Schuler, Scott Schuler, Mark Schuler and Troy Schuler. Dear grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 5. Sister of Judith (Terry) Hein. Dear aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday, March 12, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. Masks and social distancing required. Private interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.