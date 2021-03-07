Menu
Janet Ann Schuler
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Schuler, Janet Ann

(nee Holtgrewe), passed away, Saturday, February 27, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Carl Schuler. Loving mother of Christopher (Kelly) Schuler, Scott Schuler, Mark Schuler and Troy Schuler. Dear grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 5. Sister of Judith (Terry) Hein. Dear aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday, March 12, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. Masks and social distancing required. Private interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road , Ballwin, MO
Dear Cousins,

I am so sorry to hear about your mother's passing; Aunt Janet was always a kind soul. May her memories live on in all of us. You and your families are in our thoughts and prayers. Love Anthony and Lisa Casimere
Anthony and Lisa Casimere
Family
March 10, 2021
Chris, Kelly and family, I’m so sorry to learn of your loss of Chris’ Mom. I will be praying for your family. Love, Aunt Sandy
Sandy Turney
March 5, 2021
Judy, Janet was always such a sweet and loving mother, can’t believe she trusted us babysitting for her boys. Those were such fun times. She was such a wonderful sister to you. She will be missed by all that knew her. We are so sorry for your loss
Jamie & Glen Mehrhoff
Friend
March 4, 2021
Michael Sherman
Family
March 4, 2021
Judy,
I am so sorry to hear about Janet, mom often talked of her fond memories of growing up together and was so happy that Janet, Annie and you took the time to visit on her birthday (March 8, 2018) just few weeks before she passed away. Please know you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. Love Mike
Michael Sherman
Family
March 3, 2021
"We only part to meet again."
Alexander, Erin, and Vivian Hein
Family
March 3, 2021
I was sad to hear about the passing of your mother, Janet. I so remember the first time I meet her. She was so kind and welcome me into the Schuler family. God bless and be with your family. We are so far away but always in our mind and heart. Love from Mike Schuler family Detta, Amanda and Russell
Detta Schuler-Scates
Sister
March 1, 2021
Judy,
I am so sad to hear about Janet. I know you two had many wonderful times together and those memories will bring you so much happiness.I will keep you in my prayers and in my heart.
Love you,
Nance
Nancy Spehr
March 1, 2021
