Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Janet Elaine Shamia
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Shamia, Janet Elaine

(nee Stipe), fell asleep in the Lord on Thursday, March 25, 2021 in St. Louis, Missouri. She was the beloved wife of Constantin (Gus) Shamia for more than 53 years and loving mother of her two children, Candice (John) Hoffman and Michael (Meighan) Shamia. She adored her five grandchildren, Michael (16), Thomas (13) and Ryan (13) Shamia and Libby (11) and Jack (6) Hoffman. She is survived by her older sister, Susan Austin of Mesa, Arizona. She was a dear cousin, aunt, and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Service will be held at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at Kutis Funeral Home, Affton Chapel, on Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. (with Trisagion service at 7:00 p.m.). In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 4967 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63108 or the Lindbergh Schools Foundation, 9350 Sappington Road, St. Louis, MO 63126.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Apr
2
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Dear Shamias, Janet was a mentor to me as a teacher, a professional, and a mom. She took control of me the moment I walked into Sperreng in 1991, and I learned so much from her. She loved my little girls and spoiled them when they came to visit school. I miss her so much! Sharing your sadness, Kim
Kim Hallemann Crank
March 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results