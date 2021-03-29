Shamia, Janet Elaine

(nee Stipe), fell asleep in the Lord on Thursday, March 25, 2021 in St. Louis, Missouri. She was the beloved wife of Constantin (Gus) Shamia for more than 53 years and loving mother of her two children, Candice (John) Hoffman and Michael (Meighan) Shamia. She adored her five grandchildren, Michael (16), Thomas (13) and Ryan (13) Shamia and Libby (11) and Jack (6) Hoffman. She is survived by her older sister, Susan Austin of Mesa, Arizona. She was a dear cousin, aunt, and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Service will be held at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at Kutis Funeral Home, Affton Chapel, on Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. (with Trisagion service at 7:00 p.m.). In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 4967 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63108 or the Lindbergh Schools Foundation, 9350 Sappington Road, St. Louis, MO 63126.