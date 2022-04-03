Walsh, Janet Colby

Peacefully passed away at home Monday, March 7, 2022. Beloved wife of Dick Walsh (1925-2021) for almost 69 years; dear Mother of Janet (Bob) Aquadro, Margaret Walsh and Richard (Tammy) Walsh; cherished Grandma of Shea Cuthbertson, Will (Randi) Cuthbertson, Bennett (Joy) Walsh, Andrew Walsh (Natalie Swain) and Lexi Walsh, and Great-Grandma of Emersyn and Ryleigh Cuthbertson.

Born in 1932 in Plainfield, New Jersey, Janet grew up in Westfield, New Jersey. After graduating from Westfield High School, she attended Pembroke and The Rhode Island School of Design. Janet met Dick while they were in college. After graduating and marrying, his business career took them to New York, Michigan, Ohio, New Hampshire and St. Louis. She loved spending time with her family, their beloved Labrador retrievers, all pets, watercolor painting, and weaving.

Janet was a lifelong artist and her paintings won many awards. One of the things she and Dick were very proud of is the book they wrote and she illustrated about the Saint Louis Zoo.

Services: Private Memorial Service and burial. Donations may be made to Open Door Animal Sanctuary, P.O. Box 870, House Springs, MO 63051.