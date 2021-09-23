Littleton, Janice S. "Jan"

(nee Wilson) Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Beloved wife of David R. Littleton; dear mother of Carol (Robert) Kayser and Richard (Robyn) Littleton; dear grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 8; dear sister of Patricia (John) Martin, Karen (George) Cox, Laura Logan and Terry Wilson. Preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and LaVerne (nee Alsbury) Wilson and one granddaughter, Kylie Littleton. Our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wednesday, September 29, 11:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Juvenile Diabetes Association appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.