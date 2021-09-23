Menu
Janice S. "Jan" Littleton
Littleton, Janice S. "Jan"

(nee Wilson) Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Beloved wife of David R. Littleton; dear mother of Carol (Robert) Kayser and Richard (Robyn) Littleton; dear grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 8; dear sister of Patricia (John) Martin, Karen (George) Cox, Laura Logan and Terry Wilson. Preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and LaVerne (nee Alsbury) Wilson and one granddaughter, Kylie Littleton. Our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wednesday, September 29, 11:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Juvenile Diabetes Association appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Sep
29
Service
11:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Sympathy and prayers for all who knew her.
Robert and Carolyn Bunch
October 1, 2021
Janice will be missed by us. We loved seeing her smile at the lake. The family is in our thoughts and prayers.
Terry and Angie Madsen
September 29, 2021
I remember talking to her at Pietro's, a Rose Fanning and Roosevelt High meeting place and she seemed so quiet, kind, and sweet at those dinners.
Randy Wice
September 28, 2021
So sorry to hear of Jan´s passing. She was an awesome co-worker! I appreciated her care and concern for everyone especially the residents we worked with. I´ll always remember her for her crafting as she gifted me with one of her Afghans. She was always busy working with her hands! You have my sympathy and my prayers. God bless you and your family at this time.
Christine Vassolo
September 28, 2021
Sorry to hear of Janice's passing. So many memories of the Wilson Family. God's Blessings! Sending our love.
Andrea and Frank Hurst
September 23, 2021
