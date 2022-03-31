Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Janice Galloway Neubacher

Neubacher, Janice Galloway

95, passed on March 25, 2022 in St. Louis, Missouri, from Alzheimer's Disease. Jan loved animals, knew how to be a good friend, loved to people watch, enjoyed a good book, and taught her children to appreciate the turning of the seasons, the colors of nature, and the company of family and good friends. Janice was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bob, and their two sons, Peter and Tom. She is survived by her three daughters, Nancy, Christine, and Susan, their husbands and families.

Services: The memorial service is Saturday, April 2, 1:30 p.m., Grace & Peace Fellowship (5574 Delmar Blvd., 63112). In lieu of flowers, the family asks that gifts be made to benefit the Alzheimer's Association.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.