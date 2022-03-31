Neubacher, Janice Galloway

95, passed on March 25, 2022 in St. Louis, Missouri, from Alzheimer's Disease. Jan loved animals, knew how to be a good friend, loved to people watch, enjoyed a good book, and taught her children to appreciate the turning of the seasons, the colors of nature, and the company of family and good friends. Janice was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bob, and their two sons, Peter and Tom. She is survived by her three daughters, Nancy, Christine, and Susan, their husbands and families.

Services: The memorial service is Saturday, April 2, 1:30 p.m., Grace & Peace Fellowship (5574 Delmar Blvd., 63112). In lieu of flowers, the family asks that gifts be made to benefit the Alzheimer's Association.