Noack, Janice Ann

on Tuesday Sept. 14,2021. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Gummersbach; dear sister of the late Eileen Noack Horgan; our dear cousin and friend to many. Janice graduated in 1955 with a B.S. in Nursing from Georgetown University. At The Catholic University of America, she earned her Masters Degree in Nursing in 1960 and her Ph.D. in Sociology in 1969. She held teaching positions at Georgetown, Saint John College of Cleveland, and Ursuline College, Pepper Pike. She finished her distinguished career at Saint Louis University. She was the Associate Professor of Nursing, Associate Dean for Nursing, and Assistant Chair, Graduate Department of Nursing.

Services: Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 in the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis. The interment will be immediately following in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cathedral Basilica or your charity of choice preferred. Visitation at the Cathedral Basilica from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Condolences may be offered at www.hoffmeistercolonial.com