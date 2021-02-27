Richmond, Janice Schutt

Passed on February 3, 2021 in Harlingen, Texas following an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her partner of 30+ years Ray Weinstock and parents Joseph H. Schutt and Ruth Pueser Schutt. She is survived by her sister Nancy McIlvain, five children (Richard Richmond, Ruth Garza, Scott Richmond, Brad Richmond, and Dawn Waters), nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, niece, and two great-nephews.

Born in the City of St. Louis, Missouri on Oct. 19, 1935, Jan earned her B.S. in Systems & Data Processing from Washington University in St. Louis and her Masters' Degree from Webster University. Jan taught for years in the St. Louis Community College system, primarily at the Meremac campus. An avid needlepoint enthusiast, Jan had many close friends in that community. Always loving and generous, she will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Per her wishes, Jan was cremated, and a private family gathering will be planned for this summer.