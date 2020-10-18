Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Janie E. Krone
1925 - 2020
BORN
July 26, 1925
DIED
October 10, 2020

Krone, Janie E.

(nee Smith) age 95, peacefully passed away October 10, 2020. She was happiest spending time with her family, her McDonald's breakfast club and playing her favorite card games.

Janie was born in Scotland Co., N.C. and graduated from the Women's College of UNC. She moved to St. Louis in '45 to work at the National Records Center, where she spent her entire 38-year career.

Janie is preceded in death by husband William R. Krone, Jr. Janie is survived by: five stepchildren: William Krone III (Shoko), Deborah Zeller (Marc), Gregory Krone, Byron Krone (Karen), Annette Jacobsen (John); eight grandchildren: Daniel Zeller (Crystal), Kalyn Zeller, Ashley Spearman (Mike), Cecilia Bates (Corey), Jenna Banks (Dennis), Miles Krone, Cassie Smith (Rob), Aidan Jacobsen; six great- grandchildren.

Services: There will be a Mass for all who wish to attend at Christ, Prince of Peace, 415 Weidman Road, Manchester, MO 63011, Mon., Oct. 26, 10:00 a.m. A private family cemetery gathering will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc., P. O. Box 678572, Dallas, TX 75267-8572. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
26
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Christ, Prince Of Peace
415 Weidman Road, Manchester, Missouri
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
I am a friend of Debbie Zeller her stepdaughter and I remember how Janie always remembered our names and was so friendly with us. She was such a loving and gracious wife to Bill. They had a great relationship. She took great care of him in his final days. She was a special women and loving stepmother to Debbie and Annette and all of the grandchildren. You will be missed Janie. Rest in Peace Carol
Carol Murray
Friend
October 16, 2020
Joe & I send our sympathy and regards to the Krone family. Janie was a sweetheart, always upbeat and caring. We last saw her with a friend at a casino in St. Louis on one of our trips in town to see family. She was having such a good time.
She loved her adopted family but Aiden held a special place in her heart. A life well lived
Joe&Bev Steiner
Family
October 15, 2020
I remember when I first met Janie back in September 1997. She made me feel welcome and important. I appreciated her kindness and her company.
Jenny Hansson
October 15, 2020
We miss Janie at our daily McDerlict’s meetings. Always smiling and adding positive remarks to our conversations.
George Ruh
Acquaintance
October 14, 2020