Krone, Janie E.

(nee Smith) age 95, peacefully passed away October 10, 2020. She was happiest spending time with her family, her McDonald's breakfast club and playing her favorite card games.

Janie was born in Scotland Co., N.C. and graduated from the Women's College of UNC. She moved to St. Louis in '45 to work at the National Records Center, where she spent her entire 38-year career.

Janie is preceded in death by husband William R. Krone, Jr. Janie is survived by: five stepchildren: William Krone III (Shoko), Deborah Zeller (Marc), Gregory Krone, Byron Krone (Karen), Annette Jacobsen (John); eight grandchildren: Daniel Zeller (Crystal), Kalyn Zeller, Ashley Spearman (Mike), Cecilia Bates (Corey), Jenna Banks (Dennis), Miles Krone, Cassie Smith (Rob), Aidan Jacobsen; six great- grandchildren.

Services: There will be a Mass for all who wish to attend at Christ, Prince of Peace, 415 Weidman Road, Manchester, MO 63011, Mon., Oct. 26, 10:00 a.m. A private family cemetery gathering will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc., P. O. Box 678572, Dallas, TX 75267-8572. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.