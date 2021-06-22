Crawford, Janis M.

Embraced by the love of God on Sunday, June 20, 2021. Loving wife of John Crawford; loving mother of Lucy, Tiffany and Kimberly; loving grandmother of Benjamin; dear sister of Donna, Marsha, Judy, Debbie and Joe. Our dear aunt, cousin and friend to many. John says she is still the prettiest girl on the planet.

Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Friday, June 25, 11 a.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Humane Society appreciated. Visitation Wednesday and Thursday from 4-8 p.m.