Janis M. Crawford
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Crawford, Janis M.

Embraced by the love of God on Sunday, June 20, 2021. Loving wife of John Crawford; loving mother of Lucy, Tiffany and Kimberly; loving grandmother of Benjamin; dear sister of Donna, Marsha, Judy, Debbie and Joe. Our dear aunt, cousin and friend to many. John says she is still the prettiest girl on the planet.

Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Friday, June 25, 11 a.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Humane Society appreciated. Visitation Wednesday and Thursday from 4-8 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Jun
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Jun
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
sorry for the loss of your wife. my prayers are with you and your family
Geri Everding Robinson
School
June 23, 2021
Dearest JanisPrayers and sympathy for your family
Garry Simmons
Friend
June 23, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Rich and Kay Nuelle
June 22, 2021
Dear John and family. I am very sorry for your loss. I worked with Janis at the City - she was so very nice, friendly and thoughtful! So very sorry that your time with her was cut so short after her retirement! May happy memories carry you through this heartbreaking time.
Lisa Schneider
Work
June 22, 2021
