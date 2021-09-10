Menu
Jared Marcus Schmitz
2001 - 2021
BORN
2001
DIED
2021
Schmitz, Lance Corporal Jared Marcus

of the U.S. Marine Corps tragically died August 26, 2021 while deployed to Afghanistan. Jared, along with 12 other US service members -- four of whom were in his squad -- was killed in action while assisting with the heroic evacuation efforts that safely transported over 100,000 civilians out of the country from August 15 to August 30. He was 20 years old.

Jared was born February 25, 2001 to Sue Livingston-Schmitz and Mark Joseph Schmitz who lived in St. Charles, MO during that time. At a very young age his parents divorced and his mother returned to her hometown of St. Louis while his father remained in St. Charles. Beginning in 2008, he primarily lived with his mother in the Tower Grove South neighborhood of St. Louis, MO, where he spent most of his young adolescence. He attended elementary school at Shaw Visual and Performing Arts School, one year at Carr Lane Visual and Performing Arts Middle School, and finally finishing middle school at Premier Charter School. It was at PCS where he met one of his closest and dearest friends, Allen Lutz. Allen offered immeasurable support to Jared over the years, and would later attend his boot camp graduation in San Diego, CA in October, 2019.

Although by 3rd grade Jared had already expressed his interest in becoming a Marine, he was not as serious a person as this goal may suggest. From the moment he was born, Jared was a loving, silly boy who always had a wide smile on his face. He loved to make people laugh, himself a prolific giggler. He was always active and played several sports growing up, including basketball, soccer, football and hockey. He had a relentless thirst for life and always sought adventure, perhaps most notably the time he and a friend were caught by his mother Sue jumping back and forth from their roof to the neighbor's. It should be emphasized that he was six at the time. A born daredevil, indeed.

After graduating 8th grade in 2015, Jared made the decision to move in with his father Mark and his family in O'Fallon, MO and attend Fort Zumwalt South High School. It was there he would formally commit to becoming a Marine, signing enlistment papers during his senior year. He graduated in 2019 and soon after began the 13-week Marine Corps Recruit Training at MCRD in San Diego, CA, officially completing training and becoming a Marine in October of that same year.

Being a Marine was ultimately Jared's proudest accomplishment, but he made space in his life for his many friends and interests. He loved goofing with friends and cheering on the Blues (LGB!). Oh, and video games of course.

Jared was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Tom and Jean Livingston. He is survived by his parents Sue and Mark, paternal grandmother Sue Cook-Allen, older brothers Jake (Betsy Mikel) Guidry and Cameron Schmitz, and younger sisters Elle and Addison Schmitz.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at Baue Funeral Home Cave Springs, 3950 West Clay Street. Funeral Services are private, Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorials to H.E.R.O.E.S. Care and Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America. Visit Baue.com

Baue Funeral Homes is currently following CDC recommendations regarding mask and social distancing policies.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 10:00p.m.
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
3950 W. Clay, Saint Charles, MO
39 Entries
To Jared... Thank You, and God rest you. A very grateful nation will NEVER forget your service and ultimate sacrifice. Tenderembrace of prayer to Jared's family and friends.
Christine Smith
September 22, 2021
I am very sorry for the loss of your son. I was a teacher at Shaw Visual and Performing Arts at the time Jared was there. I stood across from Baue Thursday to show my respect for your son. It brought back memories of a childhood friend killed in Vietnam at the age of 19 two weeks before he was to come home. Let your memories of his life heal your grief.
Peggy Beard
School
September 18, 2021
Don't know if we were related somehow through family, but I'm so sorry for your loss! Prayers to all the family, and Thank you for your service young man! RIH
Deb Schmitz
September 17, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family of Jared Schmitz. He is truly American Hero.
Gail Harman
September 16, 2021
You don't know me, but I just want to say sorry for your loss. I know this won't bring him back, but I want to tell you from the bottom of my heart Thank you for your son and the service for protecting us Americans. You guys will be in my heart and in my prayers.
Sandi
September 16, 2021
My Deepest Condolences to the immediate family, close friends, and relatives of LCpl. Jared Marcus Schmitz ,...I have thee upmost reverence for his courage, nobility, heroism, strength, virtue and personal selfless sacrifice. HE & ALL WHO SERVE IN THE ARMED FORCES ARE FOREVER MY HEROES. My prayers go out to his parents, and loved ones. Bless You All... May all of his memories grant you peace, strength, & love. Now, Forever, and A Day. ....Till´ OORAH!!!
Xavier Vargas
Other
September 16, 2021
Knowing we could participate in a homecoming memorial & Funeral procession somehow made the Community feel as though we knew your son. It was a beautiful tribute honoring him & one of the most touching patriotic moments I and many others have ever felt. To your family and friends, we hope the outpouring of support & respect comforted you in this time of mourning. We WILL ALWAYS REMEMBER. Your son died for our freedoms & Liberty & I am forever changed because of his sacrifice. May God bless you & hold you up with each passing day. Semper Fidelis
Shari Deranja
Other
September 16, 2021
Thank you Jared for your bravery and service ! I will never forget you and your fallen brothers and sisters. My condolences to your family and all who loved you . RIP MARINE
Mom of a Marine
September 16, 2021
To Jared's family, thank you for raising a hero. God bless each of you.
MaryAnn
September 16, 2021
Jared was a hell of a man He put his life on the Line Prayers for his family in this time. God Bless you
Dick Boyd
Other
September 16, 2021
Our son reported for duty to the Marine Corps the day after he graduated from college with a Bachelors of Arts in Classical Piano performance. He chose this path in life as an enlisted man. When he graduated from basic training at Paris Island he told me that we had always told him that he should figure out a way to make the world better and that this is his way of doing that. This is what your son has done for the world. He made a difference in the lives of so many. We thank you for your son´s dedication and for your sacrifice. This could have been our child. We will be on an overpass over 270 tomorrow to give our condolences to your family and to so honor your son. Semper fi. Ooh rah. Please know that you are in our hearts.
Lee Engel and Tom Otto
September 15, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family and all who loved Jared. " No greater love hath man than to lay down his life for another". Thank you sir for your service and your sacrifice .
Sally Ann McGowan
Other
September 15, 2021
It didn't click until I read this. I was your band director at Shaw VPA Elementary. You played trumpet for me (I remember instruments better then names). Thank you for your sacrifice. As a daughter of a Marine I know the love you have for the Corp. You are now on guard in heaven protecting us left here on Earth. Know your service is appreciated. I am under quarantine or I would have visited you. I am proud to say I am your elementary band director. Sempre Fi! We will take it from here.
Carolyn Kramkowski
School
September 14, 2021
God bless this young man and all of his family.
Kimberly Matthews
September 14, 2021
While I never had the honor of meeting Lance Corporal Schmitz, my heart goes out to his family. I cannot begin to express the sadness I feel for them. He is truly an American Hero. God Bless You and Thank You for Your Service.....
Bev Ziegelmeyer
Other
September 13, 2021
Wishing peace to the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
St. Charles County neighbor
September 13, 2021
God bless Lance Corporal Schmitz.
Rhonda Carsten
September 12, 2021
Thank you for your service. I am sure God has a special place in heaven for you and your 12 brothers and sisters. Rest in peace Jared.
Rich Herbst-USN
September 12, 2021
There are no words to express what we feel in our hearts about the loss of one of America´s brave heroes. God Bless to Jared´s family and loved ones.
Cynthia and Joseph Lake
Other
September 12, 2021
Words cannot express our sympathy to your family. I thank you for your son's sacrifice. Bless you.
A Thankful US Citizen
September 11, 2021
Well done young man, well done. Now rest in peace. Prayers for your loved ones left behind.
A Mom
September 11, 2021
We are so sorry to hear the loss of Jared, a true Americian hero. God bless and thank you Jared for your service to our country. Your family is in our thoughts and prayers. Sincerely Jerry and Jeanice Kaiser , Troy Mo.
Jerry and Jeanice Kaiser
September 11, 2021
So sorry for yours and our loss. We lost one of our American treasures. Thank you for your service, Jared. You've joined the Marines in heaven now . Love and hugs from all of America.
Joan Bush Limpic Sims
September 11, 2021
My Heart grieves for Jared´s Loss. May you Rest In Peace, your are a HERO as the other 12 gone too soon young HEROS. Thank you for your service Jared. God Bless your loved ones.
Victoria J.
Other
September 11, 2021
Our deepest sympathy for your loss. Jared gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom ! Our deepest gratitude to him and your family!
Mickey & Jack Telford
September 11, 2021
Beautiful man, beautiful soul. Thank you for your sacrifice. You are America´s HERO.
Stephanie Knepper
September 11, 2021
To the family of Jared. Hold you head high, your son did you and our country proud by serving and making this ultimate sacrifice. It sad he has gone do tragically and do soon, but at least you know he was doing what he loved. I pray that you and your family will find some peace at some point and know you have the community behind you. Love and prayers for all of you to get through such a try time. Bless you Jared and may you always be remembered Thank you for your courage and your service God Bless
Sheila Huffman
Other
September 10, 2021
Jared, thank you so much for serving our county and my heart aches for your family and friends. Remembering you always!
Mary Becker
September 10, 2021
Dear Schmitz Family, we did not know Jared, but he sounds like he was a really great guy, as well as being a Hero. Our family is sending prayers for your family. RIP Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz.
The Duncan Family
September 10, 2021
Semper Fi - Always Faithful RIP Marine.
Jim Headrick
Other
September 10, 2021
Dear Schmitz Family, our hearts and prayers for Jared and his entire family. He is a HERO and we thank him for his service and ultimate sacrifice for our country! May God Bless him and forever hold him in the palm of His hand. Our sincere sympathy! The O´Tooles
Joe and Mary O´Toole
Other
September 10, 2021
Thank you, Jared, for helping all of those people. The county salutes you forever. I am the widow of a Marine Vet who fought in Vietnam & lost his life to ALS due to his service.
Denise
September 10, 2021
Thank you for your Ultimate sacrifice to this country !!! May you REST IN PEACE knowing that you gave your life for something you dearly loved !! MAY YOUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS REMEMBER ALL THE GOOD TIMES AND CARRY THEM IN THEIR HEARTS !!! A VIETNAM VETERAN
Ron A Roeser
September 10, 2021
Well done, Marine Daughter of a decorated WWII Army Air Corp Vet
Sue
September 10, 2021
Thank you for your service to our country. I did not know Jared but, as a fellow American, share in your sadness. It takes something special to enlist and protect our freedoms. A million "thank you's" and comfort to the family and friends who knew Jared. I am deeply sorry for your loss.
A Marine's Daughter
September 10, 2021
The absolute BEST of the best, the bravest of the brave! Thank you is not enough for the price you and your family have paid for this Republic. RIP young man, forever honored. NEVER FORGOTTEN.
Dawn Haynie
September 10, 2021
so sorry for your loss. Thank you Jared for your service !! Prayers for the family
Pat Buettner
September 10, 2021
My the Lord bless you, Sir.
Gary
September 10, 2021
Semper Fi (and a HOO-AHH! from an Army Brat) I stumbled upon Jared and had to read. I´m speechless at his accomplishments and achievements. I´m very happy I got to see the awesome picture of a HERO. Thank you, little military brother for becoming my personal hero. Someday, when I go to Heaven I bet I´ll see ya in your uniform, once a Marine, always a Marine. Thank you for your service Jared!! I stand in faith that the family will receive peace that passes all understanding.
Angela Howell
Other
September 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 39 of 39 results