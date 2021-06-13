Fifteen years ago, a farewell tribute to Jason Wilcox Meyer appeared on these pages. The beloved son, brother, grandson, husband, nephew, cousin, uncle and friend, whose loss we continue to lament, cannot return - but these paragraphs can. And though the words below may be slightly altered, the abiding sense of loss, grief and emptiness they recall, remains steadfast, unabated ... close to the surface of daily life without him.

He was born in Cape Girardeau, moved to St. Louis with his family in 1976, graduated from St. Gabriel's Grade School and Saint Louis University High, where he was a founding member of the exclusive Bonehead organization. He attended Saint Louis University, where he was a nominal business major and became an active member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. From approximately 1994, until his illness struck, he worked for JW Software, a computer firm located in south St. Louis County.

He was a staunch sports fan, a rabid supporter of both the (then) Rams and the Cardinals; and he could - and would - rattle off statistics, records, bad ump or ref calls, with little or no encouragement. And if you wondered what the sports pages of the P-D had to offer (on any given day), he'd supply an earful, at the drop of a baseball cap.

He could also wade knowingly into conversations about the vagaries and nuances of any episode of NYPD Blue, Seinfeld or '24,' often backed up, somehow, by references to U-2 or Coldplay. And if you wanted to talk movies ... hold on to your ticket stub: From 'The Godfather' to 'The Big Lebowski,' he was the abiding dude of most cinematic encounters.

He rarely missed a gathering of family or friends and was usually the spark plug of any get-together. He was beloved by everyone who knew him. His demeanor defined happy-go-lucky; his thoughtfulness was the stuff of family legend. And if any friend ever needed a sympathetic ear, he was your man.

His generous heart and joyful spirit endure, in the memories of family and friends: 34 forever.