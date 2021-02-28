Neely, Jason Edward

Passed away suddenly, at the age of 37, on February 15, 2021 in Dittmer, Missouri. Devoted father to his daughters, Summer and Skyler Neely. He is also survived by his mother, Paula Wegman (preceded in death by his step-father Richard Wegman); his father, Loren Neely, and step-mother, Denise Neely; his sister, Gina (Michael) Frisella; and step-brothers Christopher (Laurie) Hemmer, Nicholas (Susan) Hemmer, and Timothy Hemmer. Beloved nephew, uncle, cousin, and friend to many.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to a fund set up for his daughters, at gofundme.com (search Jason Neely) or https://gofund.me/2baa21f8

Services: Kutis South County at 5255 Lemay Ferry Road. Visitation March 4th, from 4-8 pm. Funeral March 5th, at 1 pm.