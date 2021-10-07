Menu
Jay Noser

Honor & Remember

Sgt.

Jay Noser

Florissant Police Dept.

EOW 10-07-2008

We will never forget.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2021.
I always liked Jay, and as I have aged that has grown into a love for this good, unselfish man. Jay, Pete Mutter, Pruitt, and a few other Flor. policemen would spend quite a lot of their off duty time with me and my friends. They would organize Basketball or softball tournaments, or maybe just hang out with us. Thanks Jay and Pete. I will never forget you guys. Love, respect, and RIP buddy.
Jim Headrick
Friend
October 8, 2021
