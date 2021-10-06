Bartel, Jean Ondr

Jean Ondr Bartel, age 93, of Flagstaff, Arizona, passed away on September 27, 2021. She is survived by her children Kim Sheehan (Tim), Bart Bartel (Peggy), grandson Jason Bartel, and nephew William Ondr (Anita). Jean spent her first 75 years in the St. Louis suburbs. She was a graduate of the Washington University (St. Louis) School of Architecture. As an architect, she was fortunate to watch the progress of the Gateway Arch from competition entries to placing the last steel segment completing the construction of the Arch. She moved to Flagstaff in 2003 to be near family. In addition to the many amenities of northern Arizona, the best part was making new friends late in life.