Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jean Ondr Bartel

Bartel, Jean Ondr

Jean Ondr Bartel, age 93, of Flagstaff, Arizona, passed away on September 27, 2021. She is survived by her children Kim Sheehan (Tim), Bart Bartel (Peggy), grandson Jason Bartel, and nephew William Ondr (Anita). Jean spent her first 75 years in the St. Louis suburbs. She was a graduate of the Washington University (St. Louis) School of Architecture. As an architect, she was fortunate to watch the progress of the Gateway Arch from competition entries to placing the last steel segment completing the construction of the Arch. She moved to Flagstaff in 2003 to be near family. In addition to the many amenities of northern Arizona, the best part was making new friends late in life.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Dear Bartel Family, I would like to express my sincere condolences to your family at this time. I had the wonderful opportunity to serve as Jean's Dental Hygienist for much of my career. She was an amazing woman! I looked forward to seeing her every three months. She brought laughter and a whole lot of sass to life. She brightened my day in many ways. I will miss her tremendously! May comfort and peace be with you at this time. Sincerely, Becky Cain Flagstaff Dental Group
Becky Cain
Work
October 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results