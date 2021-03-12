Jean Behr made our childhood on Three Court Dr, just a little brighter. Jean had so many responsibilities as the mother of 4 kids, cooking, ironing, and taking care of Jackie, but she made us kids feel welcome, offering us a pb&j sandwich for lunch. Letting us swim in her pool, and play games in their basement, with Cindy and Teddy meant the world to us at that age. Watching Billy grow up, playing with my brothers and playing ball in the circle, bring back such good memories. I will always remember her smile and kind heart. There is a special place for Jean in heaven, I am sure.

Dianna Bauer Schneiderjohn March 12, 2021