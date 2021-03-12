Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jean A. Behr
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Behr, Jean A.

(nee Westhus) March 10, 2021. Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, March 16, 12 noon. Interment J.B. National Cem. Visitation Monday 4-7 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Mar
16
Funeral
12:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Anne, Susan, and Sue
March 21, 2021
Condolences from the Staat Family. I enjoyed her many visits at OLOL. She will be missed by all.
Rosemary Staat
March 14, 2021
Teddy and family, Sorry for the passing of Jean. I last saw her 2 years ago at her apartment building´. She was doing well and we remembered our golfing days. She was a stickler for the rules and taught me many. I did play more golf, but also a little bridge with her. I always admired her beauty.
Nancy Ranson
March 12, 2021
Jean Behr made our childhood on Three Court Dr, just a little brighter. Jean had so many responsibilities as the mother of 4 kids, cooking, ironing, and taking care of Jackie, but she made us kids feel welcome, offering us a pb&j sandwich for lunch. Letting us swim in her pool, and play games in their basement, with Cindy and Teddy meant the world to us at that age. Watching Billy grow up, playing with my brothers and playing ball in the circle, bring back such good memories. I will always remember her smile and kind heart. There is a special place for Jean in heaven, I am sure.
Dianna Bauer Schneiderjohn
March 12, 2021
Sending Sympathy to your entire family. I know I speak for many residents at OLOL. I will miss her, I enjoyed going to Stages on occasion with Jean.
Mickey Chiecsek
March 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results