Condolences from the Staat Family. I enjoyed her many visits at OLOL. She will be missed by all.
Rosemary Staat
March 14, 2021
Teddy and family,
Sorry for the passing of Jean. I last saw her 2 years ago at her apartment building´. She was doing well and we remembered our golfing days. She was a stickler for the rules and taught me many. I did play more golf, but also a little bridge with her. I always admired her beauty.
Nancy Ranson
March 12, 2021
Jean Behr made our childhood on Three Court Dr, just a little brighter. Jean had so many responsibilities as the mother of 4 kids, cooking, ironing, and taking care of Jackie, but she made us kids feel welcome, offering us a pb&j sandwich for lunch. Letting us swim in her pool, and play games in their basement, with Cindy and Teddy meant the world to us at that age. Watching Billy grow up, playing with my brothers and playing ball in the circle, bring back such good memories. I will always remember her smile and kind heart. There is a special place for Jean in heaven, I am sure.
Dianna Bauer Schneiderjohn
March 12, 2021
Sending Sympathy to your entire family. I know I speak for many residents at OLOL. I will miss her, I enjoyed going to Stages on occasion with Jean.