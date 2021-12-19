Brockes, Jean L.

(nee Williams) 87, of Robertsville (formerly Fenton) passed away at home Dec 5, 2021 surrounded by family.

She was the only child of Maudie V (Moore) Williams and was raised in Doniphan, Mo. Jean put herself through nursing school and retired from Barnes Jewish Hospital. She enjoyed square dancing all through her adult life. Jean was a member of 2 quilt clubs, embroidery club, TOPS, Catawissa Club and numerous square dance clubs. She planned month long family vacations and has traveled to all 50 states, Canada, Mexico and the Bahamas.

Jean is survived by daughter, Linda (Ron) Combs, Robertsville, and son Gary (Margaret Gray) Brockes, Eureka, special great granddaughter, Carissa Olson, of the home, 2 grandsons, 3 granddaughters, 6 great grandsons, 2 other great granddaughters and a great great grandson, She was proceeded in death by son, Ronald Brockes, granddaughter, Gina Brockes and great granddaughter, Alyssa Hanlon.

Services: There will be no service and memorial donations may be made to Comfort Hospice, 8706 Manchester Rd, Ste 102, Brentwood, Mo 63144.