Forson, Jean

Jean Forson passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the age of 91. She was born on September 21, 1929, the much loved only child of Dorothy (nee Meagher) and Emil Pontone. She was preceded in death by her husband William Forson. Jean was the beloved mother of Elizabeth (Craig) Hildreth and Mary Manuel and proud grandmother to John (Carly), James and Grace Hildreth and Jack Manuel. She is survived by her loving cousins Carmella Calcagno and Marlo Tellschow and by her numerous and cherished friends.

Jean graduated from Steinmetz High School, Chicago, and Culver Stockton College, Canton, Missouri, Class of 1951 with a double major in Business and English. She was a member of the Chi Omega sorority.

After graduation, Jean worked for the Elco Corporation in Rockford, Illinois where she met her future husband, Bill Forson. Jean and Bill were married in 1959 and moved to St. Louis. They bought a house on Mackinac Drive in the brand-new Orchard Lakes subdivision. The neighbors they met became the type of friends that morph into family: the Forson, Winter, Crump, Grossman and Maschmeyer families have a special bond. Jean was widowed in 1965 and devoted herself to raising her two daughters with energy, constancy, faith and love. Lissa and Mary believe the greatest gift God ever gave them was their Mom.

Jean led a full and active life. She retired from the Orchard Corporation as Benefits Manager in 1994. Jean was a charter member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Creve Coeur for 57 years. The friendships she made over the decades were priceless and her church was a source of great happiness, support and comfort. Jean loved to travel, was a voracious reader and enjoyed playing bridge. She was interesting, funny, and incredibly kind. Jean's great gift was her ability to love and give to others. She was admired and loved by all who knew her. The family wishes to thank Mason Pointe and Crossroads Hospice for their compassionate care.

Services: A private, family funeral service will be held in the sanctuary at Holy Cross Lutheran Church on Thursday November 5, 2020 with a celebration of Jean's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 13014 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO 63141 in Jean's memory are appreciated.

