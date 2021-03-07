Greenlaw, Jean Marion

was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister-in-law, aunt and friend. She passed away peacefully on Friday, February 26, 2021, in her St. Louis home, at the age of 94.

She was born to Bernard and Stella Hoerr, of Pittsburgh, on April 30, 1926. Jean moved to St. Louis and graduated from Washington University with a degree in Fashion Design in 1948, and was a member of the Phi Mu Sorority. She was very active at Kirkwood United Church of Christ and St. Lucas United Church of Christ in Sunset Hills. Jean was an active member of her garden club as well as Hawthorne and Greater St. Louis China Painting Clubs, where she earned many awards for her beautiful, detailed china paintings. She also loved volunteering for over 30 years with Meals on Wheels and Shriners Children's Hospital events.

Jean is survived by her devoted husband of almost 71 years, Paul Hanson Greenlaw; sons James (Linda) and Richard (Luisa); grandsons Robert (Maggie) and John; great-grandson Brooks Paul, niece Cheryl Keller (Larry); nephew Craig Keller; niece Erin Yoffie (Sam); and great-nephews Ben, Andrew and Lucas Yoffie.

Services: Private family services will be held at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to BJC Hospice for their dedicated care and support. Memorials may be given to Shriners Children's Hospital or St. Lucas United Church of Christ in Sunset Hills. www.boppchapel.com