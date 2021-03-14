Menu
Jean Guarino
FUNERAL HOME
Collier’s Funeral Home - Saint Ann
3400 North Lindberg Blvd.
Saint Ann, MO

Guarino, Jean

(nee Barbera) February 4, 1929 - March 8, 2021 after a long and protracted illness, we have lost our beloved Jean – wife, mother, grandmother, sister-in-law, relative and friend.

Beloved wife of Joe for 72 years. Beloved mother of Leanora "Leah" (the late Bob) Burgess, Vic (Debbie) Guarino and Anne (Jim) Madden. Loving grandmother of Rob (Katy) Burgess, Ryan Burgess, Christina (Casey) Acup and Nick Madden.

Dementia took so much from Jean, but it did not take her smile, grace, and love. She will be greatly missed and unable to be forgotten. We will hold her forever in our hearts.

Services: Due to COVID, a private mass will be held for family only at St. Jude Church, Monday, March 15, 10:30 AM. A livestream will be available at:

colliersfuneralhome.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Jude Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Collier’s Funeral Home - Saint Ann
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so sorry for your loss!! May she rest in peace!! Your family will be in our thoughts and prayers!!
Vito Stallone
March 17, 2021
Rest In Peace, Aunt Jean.I will always remember our long conversations and the love you shared with your cousins,
my Mom and Dad. Enjoy eternity with them and all your loved ones in heaven. Watch over your family, until we meet again.❤
Pina Barbera
March 15, 2021
I’m so sorry for your loss.
Pamela Toulou
Friend
March 15, 2021
Because my Mom is in Heaven❤
There is a little bit of Heaven
In my Heart and Home❤
Love you Mom forever,
Thanks for all your Love
and being the best Mom❣
I
Anne Madden
Daughter
March 14, 2021
So sorry to hear of my dearest godmother's passing.
May God grant each of you the strength to get through this most difficult time.
Love, Rita Marks
RITA MARKS
Family
March 10, 2021
Our deepest condolences for your loss. Cherish her memory and remember all the good times, the laughter and the smiles. You are in our prayers. The Pugliese family
Anthony Pugliese
March 10, 2021
So sorry for your loss!
Margie and John Moss
March 10, 2021
So sorry for your loss, your family will be in my prayers. Love to you all. Rosanna Pica.
Rosanna Pica
March 10, 2021
I am so sorry for the loss of your mom. Your family are in my thoughts and prayers
Sue Dugan
Friend
March 10, 2021
