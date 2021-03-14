Guarino, Jean

(nee Barbera) February 4, 1929 - March 8, 2021 after a long and protracted illness, we have lost our beloved Jean – wife, mother, grandmother, sister-in-law, relative and friend.

Beloved wife of Joe for 72 years. Beloved mother of Leanora "Leah" (the late Bob) Burgess, Vic (Debbie) Guarino and Anne (Jim) Madden. Loving grandmother of Rob (Katy) Burgess, Ryan Burgess, Christina (Casey) Acup and Nick Madden.

Dementia took so much from Jean, but it did not take her smile, grace, and love. She will be greatly missed and unable to be forgotten. We will hold her forever in our hearts.

Services: Due to COVID, a private mass will be held for family only at St. Jude Church, Monday, March 15, 10:30 AM. A livestream will be available at:

colliersfuneralhome.com