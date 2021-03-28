Mercurio, Jean Carol Andrews

on March 20, 2021, went home to be with her husband, Martin, sister Nancy Stelzleni, and beloved parents, Hildegarde and Relly Andrews, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her six children, Mary Beth Rosebrough, James Martin (Deirdre), John Relly, Anne Caroline (Vik Kudesia), Katie Lee (Donald Doering), Joanna Jean (Kevin Whittaker) and 16 grandchildren, Katie Rosebrough Kortman (Franc), Rebecca Rosebrough, Andrew Rosebrough (Christina), Caroline Rosebrough Dietrick (Michael) and Matthew Rosebrough, Relly Mercurio (Jordan), Wesley Mercurio, Marielle Mercurio Spinks (Nickolas) and MacKenzie Mercurio Liardet (Philippe), Ellie, Evan, Andrew and James Doering, Daniel, Avery (Sophie) and Marianna Anderson and her six great-grandchildren Olivia, Amelie, Luca, Isa Kortman, Flora Rosebrough and Solo Dietrick. Jean was an aunt to Linda Stelzleni and Nancy Ingoldsby, Barbara Gettemeyer, Susan Rosenbohm, Janet Fechtman, Pat Schlagel and Timothy Mercurio and great-aunt to many nieces and nephews. In her role as grandmother, she was known as Grandma, Pot, Mimi and G-ma.

Jean was known for her youthful beauty and sense of style - a grandmother who never dressed like one! As a 20-plus year season ticket holder, she enjoyed dressing as the St. Louis Cardinal's biggest fan, watching home games from her perch in the Red Bird Club, section 254. She never missed a televised game and could hold her own in any discussion of the team's roster, draft pick and record.

Jean was a parishioner of St. Catherine Laboure parish. Many charities benefitted from Jean's generosity throughout the years with the Burns Recovered Support Group, especially dear to her heart. The family asks, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to Burns Recovered at 6220 South Lindbergh Blvd., Suite 203, St. Louis, MO 63123 or online at brsg.org

A memorial and gathering will be held at a later date.