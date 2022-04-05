Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jean Oksner
ABOUT
Clayton High School
FUNERAL HOME
Feldman Mortuary
1673 York Street
Denver, CO

Oksner, Jean

of Denver (Lowry), CO, age 86, passed away April 2, 2022. Loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend; talented bridge, and mahjong player; gifted marketer and publicist; and needlepointer and baker extraordinaire. Beloved wife of the late Mickey Oksner, who she met at a Washington University fraternity event some 70 years ago; mother of Jerry (Judy), Andrew (Barbara) and Neal (Janine); grandmother of Alison, David, Bessie and Joseph; sister of Donald Schaefer.

Jean Schaefer was born in St. Louis, and graduated from Clayton High School and Webster University in St. Louis (Clayton and Frontenac). She also lived in Scottsdale and Denver. Founder of JSO Ltd., an Arizona PR firm. In retirement, served as a SCORE mentor to young businesswomen, and UCHealth senior education programs volunteer. She will be missed for her good humor and warm hospitality.

Services: Service, 1:45 p.m., Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Temple Emanuel. Livestream available on Feldman Mortuary's YouTube Channel. Burial to follow at Emanuel Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to Denver Hospice (TheDenverHospice.org) or Temple Emanuel youth programs (emanueldenver.org)


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Feldman Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.