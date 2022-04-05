Oksner, Jean

of Denver (Lowry), CO, age 86, passed away April 2, 2022. Loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend; talented bridge, and mahjong player; gifted marketer and publicist; and needlepointer and baker extraordinaire. Beloved wife of the late Mickey Oksner, who she met at a Washington University fraternity event some 70 years ago; mother of Jerry (Judy), Andrew (Barbara) and Neal (Janine); grandmother of Alison, David, Bessie and Joseph; sister of Donald Schaefer.

Jean Schaefer was born in St. Louis, and graduated from Clayton High School and Webster University in St. Louis (Clayton and Frontenac). She also lived in Scottsdale and Denver. Founder of JSO Ltd., an Arizona PR firm. In retirement, served as a SCORE mentor to young businesswomen, and UCHealth senior education programs volunteer. She will be missed for her good humor and warm hospitality.

Services: Service, 1:45 p.m., Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Temple Emanuel. Livestream available on Feldman Mortuary's YouTube Channel. Burial to follow at Emanuel Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to Denver Hospice (TheDenverHospice.org) or Temple Emanuel youth programs (emanueldenver.org)