Jean Louise Sheets
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd.
Kirkwood, MO

Sheets, Jean Louise

passed away Thursday June 10, 2021. Jean was born in St. Louis, MO to the late George Sr. and Dorothy Edna Von Hoffmann. Loving wife of the late Ralph E. Sheets Jr.; cherished mother of Linda Sheets, Jeffrey Sheets, and Susan Von Gremmler; dear sister of Betty Von Hoffmann, Carol (the late Douglas) Lundstrom, and the late George Jr. (Barbara) Von Hoffmann.

Jean earned her Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of Missouri, where she joined the Pi Beta Phi sorority. Jean was a member of the Salvation Army's Women's Auxiliary for 40 years. During these years, she served as president of the auxiliary from 1982-1983, Salvation Army advisory board for over 20 years, and the advisory board for Camp Mihaska for more than 25 years. She was given the Evangeline Booth Award in 1992, the Award of Excellence in 2000, and Above and Beyond Award in 2015.

Services: Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 26, 1:30 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO 63122. Memorial donations are appreciated to Camp Mihaska, c/o Salvation Army, 1130 Hampton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63139. www.boppchapel.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Memorial service
1:30p.m.
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO
Funeral services provided by:
BOPP CHAPEL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jeff, Linda and Susie, My condolences on the loss of your mom. She was such a good humored lady with such patience and grace in dealing with all of us. I think of you all fondly as I look back on our formative years and your mom was such a good sport through our ups and downs. Would love to hear from you and hope you are all doing well. Love TrIcia
TrIcia Corbett Murray
Friend
July 6, 2021
Dear Jeff and Linda, I´m so sorry to hear of your Mom´s passing. I know it´s hard for you both. She was a great lady and mother and I´ll always remember that she put up with our shenanigans through our high school years with such patience. I´m sure you´re all very proud of her and will miss her dearly. Our best to all the Sheets family and I hope that we can see each other in the future. Sincerely, David Fillo
David & Gay Fillo
June 29, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family of Jean. I was privileged to know her and work with her at the Salvation Army.
Marilyn martin
Friend
June 20, 2021
Dear Linda. I´m so sorry for your lose. Your Mom was a very special Lady. I could have sat and listened to all her wonderful stories all day She was so full of life you would think she would live forever. I was a great pleasure knowing her. All our best to you and your family.
Michael W.Raftery Painting & Wallcovering.
Work
June 20, 2021
