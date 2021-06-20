Sheets, Jean Louise

passed away Thursday June 10, 2021. Jean was born in St. Louis, MO to the late George Sr. and Dorothy Edna Von Hoffmann. Loving wife of the late Ralph E. Sheets Jr.; cherished mother of Linda Sheets, Jeffrey Sheets, and Susan Von Gremmler; dear sister of Betty Von Hoffmann, Carol (the late Douglas) Lundstrom, and the late George Jr. (Barbara) Von Hoffmann.

Jean earned her Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of Missouri, where she joined the Pi Beta Phi sorority. Jean was a member of the Salvation Army's Women's Auxiliary for 40 years. During these years, she served as president of the auxiliary from 1982-1983, Salvation Army advisory board for over 20 years, and the advisory board for Camp Mihaska for more than 25 years. She was given the Evangeline Booth Award in 1992, the Award of Excellence in 2000, and Above and Beyond Award in 2015.

Services: Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 26, 1:30 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO 63122. Memorial donations are appreciated to Camp Mihaska, c/o Salvation Army, 1130 Hampton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63139. www.boppchapel.com