Steffen, Jean C.

Entered eternal life on Sept. 30, 2021, at age 93. Beloved wife of Francis ('Steff') Steffen; dear mother of Bob Steffen (Laura), George Steffen, deceased (Paula Pavel); Barb Carmedelle (Paul), and Ann Steffen (George Gerules); loving grandmother to Dan, Eric, Chris, Andrew, Cara, Teresa and Julia and great-grandmother to Margaret. Jean was 1 of 7 children of Edward and Agnes Matthews; she loved and was loved by her siblings, nieces and nephews.

Services: Visitation 9 a.m. on Oct. 18 at Seven Holy Founders Church in Affton, MO, followed by 10 a.m. Mass of the Resurrection (masks required) with burial at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial gifts: https://www.kutisfuneralhomes.com/26226-2/