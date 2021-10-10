Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jean C. Steffen
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Steffen, Jean C.

Entered eternal life on Sept. 30, 2021, at age 93. Beloved wife of Francis ('Steff') Steffen; dear mother of Bob Steffen (Laura), George Steffen, deceased (Paula Pavel); Barb Carmedelle (Paul), and Ann Steffen (George Gerules); loving grandmother to Dan, Eric, Chris, Andrew, Cara, Teresa and Julia and great-grandmother to Margaret. Jean was 1 of 7 children of Edward and Agnes Matthews; she loved and was loved by her siblings, nieces and nephews.

Services: Visitation 9 a.m. on Oct. 18 at Seven Holy Founders Church in Affton, MO, followed by 10 a.m. Mass of the Resurrection (masks required) with burial at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial gifts: https://www.kutisfuneralhomes.com/26226-2/



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
18
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Seven Holy Founders Church
Affton, MO
Oct
18
Service
10:00a.m.
Seven Holy Founders Church
Affton, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.