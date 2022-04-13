Vieth, Jean M.

(nee Odelehr), of Saint Charles, MO, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the age of 85. Wife of the late Edward F. Vieth and beloved sister of the late John Odelehr, Mary Vitale, the late Sr. Catherine Odelehr, the late Edward Odelehr and Julia Slattery. A favorite aunt to 21 nieces and nephews and their children, and godmother to several of them. Jean always managed to attend every family's Christmas and Easter celebrations, even going on a few camping trips. Jean was a ground-breaking professional woman entering the world of banking in the 1950s, with a long tenure at Pulaski Savings and Loan and the founding Vice President and Treasurer of Central West End Savings and Loan, which played role in the revitalization of the Central West End in the 1980s. After retiring from banking in the early 1990s, she worked in the accounting department of Ameristar Casino, and finished her career at Dierberg's.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Memorial Mass will be held April 18, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, 4431 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO. Visit Baue.com