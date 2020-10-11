Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jeanetta Lorraine Bagy

Bagy, Jeanetta Lorraine

(nee Sarkis), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, at the age of 92, on Thurs., Oct. 8, 2020. Dear wife of her late husband Richard J. Bagy; dear mother of John (Eileen) and Rick; dear grandmother of Rick (Julia), Andrew (Brittany), Adam (Jesus), Carla (Michael) and Emily (Chase), dear great-grandmother of Lydia, Jack, Isabella, Hannah, Grace, Collin, Ragan, and Michael.

Mom spent her last 5 years being cared for by the great people at Breeze Park, Lutheran Senior Services.

Services: Private graveside service joining her husband will be held on Fri., Oct. 16 at Jefferson Barracks Cemetery at 12:45 p.m. Masses preferred from the Holy Spirit Adoration Sisters (Pink Sisters).

KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.