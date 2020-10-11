Bagy, Jeanetta Lorraine

(nee Sarkis), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, at the age of 92, on Thurs., Oct. 8, 2020. Dear wife of her late husband Richard J. Bagy; dear mother of John (Eileen) and Rick; dear grandmother of Rick (Julia), Andrew (Brittany), Adam (Jesus), Carla (Michael) and Emily (Chase), dear great-grandmother of Lydia, Jack, Isabella, Hannah, Grace, Collin, Ragan, and Michael.

Mom spent her last 5 years being cared for by the great people at Breeze Park, Lutheran Senior Services.

Services: Private graveside service joining her husband will be held on Fri., Oct. 16 at Jefferson Barracks Cemetery at 12:45 p.m. Masses preferred from the Holy Spirit Adoration Sisters (Pink Sisters).

KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS