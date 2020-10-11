Menu
Jeanette I. Boggiano

Boggiano, Jeanette I. "Jean"

(nee Keeling) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, October 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George R. Boggiano; loving mother of Mark (Sherie) and the late Michael Boggiano; adoring grandmother of Joseph Boggiano, Rebecca (Michael) Clark, Sarah Wilson, David (Wendy) Boggiano, Steven (Kelly) Boggiano, Elizabeth (Scott) Bujnak and Katherine Markell; cherished great-grandmother of 21; our dearest relative and friend to many.

Interment at J.B. National Cemetery was held in private. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.
